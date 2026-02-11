Yum Jung Ah And Park Se Wan Join Kim Hye Yoon And Lee Chae Min In Talks For 'The Miracles Of The Namiya General Store'

Yum Jung Ah and Kim Hye Yoon may be reuniting for the upcoming drama adaptation of “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store”!

On February 11, both Yum Jung Ah and Park Se Wan were confirmed to have been offered roles in the Korean drama adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store.”

Artist Company, which represents both actresses, stated, “Yum Jung Ah has received a casting offer for ‘The Miracles of the Namiya General Store,’ and she is currently in talks to appear.” The agency also commented regarding Park Se Wan, “She has received an offer and is currently in talks. Nothing has yet been decided.”

“The Miracles of the Namiya General Store,” which is one of author Higashino Keigo’s best-known novels, tells the story of three thieves who hide out in the Namiya General Store, a place where the past and present connect. While writing replies to letters asking for advice, they come face-to-face with the secret behind a miracle-like connection intertwined with their own lives.

Kim Hye Yoon—who memorably played Yum Jung Ah’s on-screen daughter in the hit drama “SKY Castle”—and Lee Chae Min are currently in talks to play the leading roles, while Moon Sang Min is considering making a special appearance.

Watch Yum Jung Ah in her drama “Love, Take Two” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Se Wan’s film “Victory” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)