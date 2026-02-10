Kim Hye Yoon Joins Lee Chae Min In Talks For K-Drama Adaptation Of 'The Miracles Of The Namiya General Store'

Kim Hye Yoon may star in the Korean drama adaptation of the Japanese hit novel “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” along with Lee Chae Min!

On February 10, a media outlet reported that Kim Hye Yoon will star in the drama as the female lead.

In response to the report, Kim Hye Yoon’s agency stated, “‘The Miracles of the Namiya General Store’ is one of the projects she received an offer for, and she is currently reviewing it.”

“The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” is one of bestselling author Higashino Keigo’s best-known novels. It tells the story of three thieves who hide out in the Namiya General Store—a place where the past and present are connected—and, as they write replies to letters asking for advice, come face-to-face with the secret behind a miracle-like connection that intertwines with their own lives.

It was previously reported that Lee Chae Min is in talks for the male lead role, while Moon Sang Min is also considering making a special appearance.

The Korean drama adaptation of “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” is expected to run for around 10 episodes and is currently in the pre-production stage.

Kim Hye Yoon is currently starring in the SBS drama “No Tail to Tell” and is gearing up for her upcoming releases including the films “Salmokji” (working title) and “Land” as well as the drama “Good Partner 2.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2) (3)