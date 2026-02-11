'Spring Fever' Stars Say Goodbye And Pick Their Favorite Scenes From The Drama

The stars of tvN’s “Spring Fever” have shared their final thoughts as the drama winds to a close!

On February 10, the romantic comedy successfully ended its run by earning its highest viewership ratings yet for its series finale.

Reflecting on what “Spring Fever” meant to him, Ahn Bo Hyun remarked, “‘Spring Fever’ is a drama that gave me renewed confidence. Although I did worry about acting in satoori [dialect], I thought of it as a new challenge, and the fact that many people loved the drama and my character gave me a great deal of strength.”

Expressing his gratitude to viewers, Ahn Bo Hyun went on, “I think I’d be happy if you remembered [‘Spring Fever’] as a drama that made you laugh comfortably, like the warm spring that is approaching. I sincerely thank you for loving ‘Spring Fever’ and the clunky but kind Jae Gyu.”

Lee Joo Bin spoke nostalgically about her experience filming the drama, noting, “We started filming in the sweltering heat of summer and wrapped up in the snowy winter. The six months I spent in Pohang were a precious time that felt like a second home.”

“While acting out the journey of Bom’s wounds healing and her heart becoming warm again, I also became stronger and felt my heart warming up too,” she continued. “[‘Spring Fever’] reignited passion and love in my exhausted heart, and it’s a drama for which I am grateful.”

When asked to choose a scene from the drama that stands out in her memory, Lee Joo Bin picked the moment in Episode 6 when Jae Gyu and Bom confirm their feelings for one another.

“Up until then, there were countless misunderstandings and missed connections, but that scene made me feel that love is the most beautiful when you’re honest about your emotions in the moment,” she explained. “I sincerely hope that as the cold winter passes and the approaching spring arrives, everyone’s lives will be filled with only happy and heartwarming experiences.”

Finally, Cha Seo Won commented, “I was happy to have been able to get through the cold winter and await the warm spring together with ‘Spring Fever.’ [‘Spring Fever’] is a drama that was meaningful for me because I was able to show a new side of myself through the role of Choi Yi Joon.”

“Even if there are hardships along the way, I will pray for everyone to find happiness with the coming spring,” he went on. “I will do my utmost to show you an even wider array of characters in the future. Thank you.”

As for the scene from the drama that he found most memorable, Cha Seo Won picked the hangover scene from Episode 12. “I found it incredibly entertaining when Choi Yi Joon expressed that his feelings were hurt after Seon Jae Gyu, who had been lying in the same space, got startled and ran away. I was able to get closer to actor Ahn Bo Hyun on a personal level, and it was also a moment where the character of Choi Yi Joon took one step closer to Seon Jae Gyu, so I had fun filming it.”

