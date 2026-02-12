Ha Young Confirmed To Join Lee Je Hoon In New Legal Drama

Ha Young will be starring alongside Lee Je Hoon in the upcoming SBS drama “There’s a Winning Chance” (literal translation)!

“There’s a Winning Chance” is a lighthearted, comedic legal detective series about an unconventional law office led by Kwon Baek, a former attorney and current office manager, that takes on unwinnable cases and turns them into winnable fights in ways the world has never seen.

Lee Je Hoon plays Kwon Baek, a former star attorney and current office manager of Seungsan Law Office. After becoming involved in a bribery scandal and losing his law license, Kwon Baek disappears without a trace. He later makes a dramatic comeback as the office manager of a rundown law office he creates by gathering a group of mismatched members.

After experiencing both success and failure, Kwon Baek returns with a new sense of ease. As an eccentric office manager who is more capable and more entertaining than he was during his days as an attorney, he shakes things up as he sets traps and stages bold schemes to uncover the truth.

Ha Young plays Yeo Shim Hee, a rookie attorney who has neither money nor powerful connections but works harder than anyone else. Unaware that her only role model, Kwon Baek, fell from grace in a bribery scandal, Yeo Shim Hee accepts his offer and becomes the lead attorney at Seungsan Law Office.

Disappointed by the changed image of her role model, Yeo Shim Hee is later moved when she realizes that the eccentric office manager, Kwon Baek—whom she believed was doing nothing—is actually thinking several steps ahead. Under Kwon Baek’s guidance, she grows into a capable attorney.

Lee Je Hoon and Ha Young are expected to deliver strong performances and a layered portrayal of their characters’ relationship. The playful dynamic between the office manager and the attorney, evolving from a mentor-mentee relationship to partners who support each other, is expected to highlight their chemistry.

“There’s a Winning Chance” is scheduled to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

