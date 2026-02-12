Ryu Seung Ryong In Talks To Join K-Drama Adaptation Of 'The Miracles Of The Namiya General Store'

Ryu Seung Ryong may join the highly anticipated K-drama adaptation of “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store”!

On February 12, a media outlet reported that Ryu Seung Ryong will star as the lead in the drama “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store.”

In response to the report, Ryu Seung Ryong’s agency PRAIN TPC stated, “‘The Miracles of the Namiya General Store’ is a project he received an offer for, and he is currently reviewing it.”

“The Miracles of the Namiya General Store,” which is one of author Higashino Keigo’s best-known novels, tells the story of three thieves who hide out in the Namiya General Store, a place where the past and present connect. While writing replies to letters asking for advice, they come face-to-face with the secret behind a miracle-like connection intertwined with their own lives.

Previously, actors Lee Chae Min, Kim Hye Yoon, Park Se Wan, and Yum Jung Ah were reported to be in talks and reviewing roles, while Moon Sang Min is in talks to make a special appearance.

The Korean drama adaptation of “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” is expected to run for around 10 episodes and is currently in the pre-production stage.

