'Our Universe' Sees Ratings Rise For Third Episode

tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Our Universe” has kicked off its second week on the rise!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 3 of the romantic comedy starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.8 percent. This is a 0.5 percent boost from its previous episode’s rating of 1.3 percent.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

