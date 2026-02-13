OH MY GIRL Announces Full-Group Comeback

OH MY GIRL has signaled a full-group comeback!

On February 13, WM Entertainment, a label subsidiary of RBW, stated, “Both the members under WM and the members who have moved to other agencies have come together in agreement and decided on group activities with all six members participating,” adding, “They will roll out activities in the first half of this year, centered on concerts and album promotions.”

WM Entertainment continued, “All OH MY GIRL members share a common will and sense of responsibility regarding group activities. Under a cooperative framework with RBW, we are preparing six-member full-group activities in a flexible way that goes beyond agency distinctions.”

Last year, four OH MY GIRL members—Hyojung, Mimi, Seunghee, and Yoo Bin—renewed their contracts with WM Entertainment. YooA and Arin ended their contracts with WM and signed their contracts with new agencies—Saram Entertainment and ATRP, respectively—yet agreed to continue as members of OH MY GIRL.

While continuing their individual activities in their respective positions, the members will come together as one team under the group name OH MY GIRL.

Are you excited for their full-group comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

