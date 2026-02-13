Ji Yunseo Parts Ways With YH Entertainment Following Departure From EVNNE

Ji Yunseo will be parting ways with his agency YH Entertainment.

Earlier in December 2025, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that EVNNE—a project group consisting of seven former “BOYS PLANET” contestants—would be restructured as a permanent five-member group in 2026, with Yoo Seungeon and Ji Yunseo leaving the group to return to their original agency YH Entertainment. Ji Yunseo also shared a heartfelt letter to fans following his final performance as a member of the group.

On February 13, YH Entertainment released a statement announcing that they have mutually decided with Ji Yunseo to conclude the exclusive contract.

Read the full statement below:

Wishing the best for Ji Yunseo in his next chapter!

