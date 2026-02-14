'The Judge Returns' Heads Into Finale On Its Highest Ratings Yet

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” soared to a new all-time high in viewership ahead of its series finale!

On February 13, the hit drama—which has just one episode left to go—achieved its highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, “The Judge Returns” remained the most-watched show of any kind to air on Friday with its penultimate episode, which rose to an average nationwide rating of 13.6 percent.

“The Judge Returns” was also the most-watched program of Friday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it earned a rating of 4.7 percent.

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell,” which usually airs in the same time slot as “The Judge Returns,” is taking the weekend off due to special programming for the Lunar New Year holiday. The drama will resume airing new episodes next week on February 20.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The Judge Returns”!

