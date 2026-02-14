'Single's Inferno 5' Star Lim Subeen In Talks For Kim Woo Bin's New Drama

“Single’s Inferno 5” contestant Lim Subeen may be appearing in a new drama alongside Kim Woo Bin!

On February 13, SPOTV News reported that Lim Subeen, who recently rose to fame on Season 5 of the hit dating show “Single’s Inferno,” had been cast in tvN’s upcoming drama “Gifted” (working title).

Later that same day, tvN responded by stating, “Lim Subeen is currently in talks for the new drama ‘Gifted,’ and the outlook is favorable.”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Gifted” tells the story of a baseball coach who gains extraordinary abilities after an unexpected accident and goes from coaching a professional team to a bottom-ranked high school team. Kim Woo Bin is reportedly starring in the drama, while Seo Eun Soo is in talks to play the female lead.

Notably, Lim Subeen was originally a baseball player in real life before an injury led him to pursue a new career path. Last year, he appeared in the drama “A Head Coach’s Turnover” under the stage name Cha Been.

Watch Lim Subeen in “A Head Coach’s Turnover” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)