February Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 girl group members, using big data collected from January 15 to February 15.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,849,623, marking a 6.13 percent increase in her score since January. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “ZEN,” “EXchange,” and “photo exhibition,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “daring,” “sexy,” and “release.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.31 percent positive reactions.

IVE’s Jang Won Young came in at a close second for February with a brand reputation index of 7,783,629.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 5,938,785, marking a 25.05 percent increase in her score since January.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,568,381, marking a 31.38 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, IVE’s An Yu Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,156,719, marking a 2.55 percent increase in her score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

