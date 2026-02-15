Watch: Performances From 2026 D Awards

The performances from the 2026 D Awards are now available to watch online!

Hosted by Lee Jong Won, Shin Ye Eun, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun, the 2026 D Awards were held at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul on February 11.

Check out the full list of winners here, and watch the official videos of the performances from this year’s awards below!

Chuei Li Yu – “UxYOUxU”

AxMxP – “PASS”

Chuei Li Yu & AxMxP – “SEE YOU LATER”

AHOF – “The Little Star” (Intro), “Pinocchio,” “The Sleeping Diary”

KickFlip – “Crush,” “My First Love Song”

izna – “Mamma Mia,” “SIGN”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer,” “Next To Me”

Hi-Fi Un!corn – “Teenage Blue,” “Beat it Beat it”

QWER – “Blue Whale, Dear”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Perfect Crime,” “Pookie”

82MAJOR – “D*FREESTYLE,” “TROPHY”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”

P1Harmony – “Look At Me Now,” “Pretty Boy,” “DUH!”

NCT WISH – “COLOR,” “poppop,” “Melt Inside My Pocket”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Dangerous,” “Hollywood Action,” “I Feel Good”

ENHYPEN – “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “No Way Back,” “Knife”