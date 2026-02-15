Watch: ATEEZ Takes 1st-Ever 'Inkigayo' Win With 'Adrenaline'; Performances By IVE, TWS, And More

Following their first-ever “Music Core” win, ATEEZ has snagged the first “Inkigayo” trophy of their career!

On the February 15 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were Car, the Garden’s “My whole world,” ATEEZ’s “Adrenaline,” and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).” ATEEZ ultimately took the win with a total of 4,764 points, marking their first time winning first place on “Inkigayo.”

Congratulations to ATEEZ! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included IVE, TWS, KiiiKiii, MADEIN, HIGHLIGHT’s Yang Yoseob, POW, AxMxP, SEVENUS’s Heejae, LA POEM, Choi Soo Ho, Han Ga Bin, Lee Dojin, and Kim Jang Hoon.

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “BANG BANG”

TWS – “Nice to see you again”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

MADEIN – “Super Obvious”

HIGHLIGHT’s Yang Yoseob – “Fade Away”

POW – “Come True”

AxMxP – “Thereafter”

SEVENUS’s Heejae – “Memories”

LA POEM – “Alive”

Choi Soo Ho – “Something Big is Coming”

Han Ga Bin – “I have a cat”

Lee Dojin – “Let love blow in”

Kim Jang Hoon – “I Have Nothing, But Everything”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now