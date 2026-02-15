XLOV's Copenhagen Concert Canceled At Last Minute

The Copenhagen stop of XLOV’s ongoing Europe tour will no longer be taking place as scheduled.

On February 15, Envol Production announced that XLOV’s show in Copenhagen, which was scheduled for later that night, would not be taking place because “the airline misplaced part of the essential luggage containing technical equipment and the artists’ costumes.”

The company also stated that it was considering rescheduling the concert for the following night, February 16, depending on whether the misplaced luggage could arrive in time.

The full English announcement can be found below: