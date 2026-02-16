Lee Sung Kyung, Chae Jong Hyeop, And More Bring Warmth And Bright Energy To The Set Of “In Your Radiant Season”

“In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled behind-the-scenes photos filled with the cast’s passionate performances and cheerful on-set energy!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

With just four days left until its premiere, the newly released stills capture the warm and lively atmosphere on set, featuring Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, as well as Lee Mi Sook and Kang Suk Woo. Han Ji Hyeon and Oh Ye Ju, who will portray the lively three-sister dynamic alongside Lee Sung Kyung, are also seen adding to the cheerful mood on set.

First, Lee Sung Kyung, who is fully immersed in her role as Song Ha Ran, the chief designer of Nana Atelier, brightens the set even when the cameras stop rolling.

Chae Jong Hyeop, who plays Sunwoo Chan, also leads the lively atmosphere on set with his warmth and signature bright energy. He displays his dedication to the role by holding onto his script and staying focused right up until filming begins.

Notably, Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop are seen affectionately caring for the drama’s mascot, a dog named Cheonjae.

Meanwhile, Lee Mi Sook, who plays Kim Nana, a central figure in the drama, and Kang Suk Woo, who transforms into Park Man Jae, a barista at Café “Rest,” exude a powerful presence simply by being there. Off-camera, they create a comfortable atmosphere with relaxed smiles, but once filming begins, they deliver the refined depth of mature romance through intense gazes and delicate emotional expressions.

Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung)’s sisters’ chemistry also stands out. Han Ji Hyeon, who plays Song Ha Young, energizes the set with her lively personality and shines as the mood maker, while Oh Ye Ju, who plays Song Ha Dam, exudes youthful charm in her school uniform. During breaks, they share laughter and display sister-like chemistry that feels just like real life.

MBC’s new Friday-Saturday drama “In Your Radiant Season” will premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

