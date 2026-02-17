“Honour” Holds Steady As It Begins Solo Ratings Run

ENA’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Honour” has begun its lone ratings race with stable viewership.

On February 17, according to Nielsen Korea, “Honour” earned an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent for its fifth episode.

The drama is currently airing without direct competition in its time slot following the conclusion of tvN’s “Spring Fever” last week.

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

The next episode of “Honour” will air on February 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

