NMIXX And Pabllo Vittar Drop 1st Teaser For New Collab Single 'TIC TIC'

NMIXX and Pabllo Vittar are joining forces for another exciting collaboration!

On February 17, NMIXX announced that “TIC TIC,” their new single featuring Pabllo Vittar, will be released on February 26 KST at 12 p.m. KST.

NMIXX also unveiled a teaser image for the song, which they performed together with Pabllo Vittar yesterday at the São Paulo Carnival—where they became the first K-pop artist ever to perform at Brazil’s Carnival.

NMIXX and Pabllo Vittar previously teamed up for the collab single “MEXE” in August of last year.

Check out NMIXX’s new teaser for “TIC TIC” below!

You can also watch Pabllo Vittar and NMIXX’s music video for “MEXE” below: