Yoo Yeon Seok Gains Ghost-Seeking Ability After Opening Law Office In Former Shaman’s House In “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama Phantom Lawyer has unveiled new stills capturing the moment just before Yoo Yeon Seok’s fate is completely turned upside down.

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

While the drama’s previously released teaser showed Shin I Rang suddenly transforming after getting possessed, the new stills capture the exact moment one second before all those changes begin.

Sitting inside his newly opened law office, Shin I Rang, dressed in a neatly tailored suit, seated at an orderly desk with an engraved nameplate reading “Attorney Shin I Rang.” The office appears no different from any other lawyer’s office in Seoul. However, upon closer inspection, the space feels unusual. The antique-style furniture and décor, along with an interior heavily infused with a sense of age, create a striking contrast to the typical image of a legal office.

Room 501 of Okcheon Building—where Shin I Rang has set up his office—was once used as a shaman’s house. At the center of it all sits a mysterious incense burner. Shin I Rang’s eyes sparkle with innocent curiosity as he carefully unwraps the unfamiliar object that had been packaged. Just before lighting the incense, he has no idea what lies ahead. Yet a single, seemingly meaningless spark sends his career as a lawyer down a completely different path. From that moment on, he begins to see unseen beings, hears countless unresolved grievances, and becomes entangled in an inescapable destiny—all of which begin right there at his desk.

“Phantom Lawyer” is set to premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Bro&Marble in Dubai”:

Watch Now

Source (1)