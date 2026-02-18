Stray Kids' 'S-Class' Becomes Their 6th MV To Hit 300 Million Views

Stray Kids has hit the 300 million mark with another music video!

On February 19 at around 2:10 a.m KST, Stray Kids’ music video for their 2023 hit “S-Class” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, making it their sixth music video to reach the milestone after “God’s Menu,” “Back Door,” “Thunderous,” “MANIAC,” and “LALALALA.”

Stray Kids originally released the music video for “S-Class” on June 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over two years, eight months, and 16 days to hit 300 million views.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Watch the epic music video for “S-Class” again below: