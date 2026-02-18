February Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 20 popular dramas, using big data collected from January 16 to February 16.

“Undercover Miss Hong” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,547,335. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Park Shin Hye,” “Hong Geum Bo,” and “Ko Kyung Pyo,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “immersive,” “conflict,” and “exciting.”

“The Judge Returns” came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,449,878, while “Recipe for Love” followed in third with a score of 4,269,858.

“Can This Love Be Translated?” took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,039,927, and “Spring Fever” rounded out the top five for February with a score of 4,000,537.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

