'Our Universe' Continues Lone Ratings Race

tvN’s “Our Universe” is almost halfway through its run!

According to Nielsen Korea, the February 18 broadcast of the rom-com drama starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.3 percent. This is a 0.2 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 1.5 percent.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Episode 6 of “Our Universe” will air on February 19 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)