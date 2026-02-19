Watch: Lee Sung Kyung Begins To Open Her Heart To Chae Jong Hyeop In “In Your Radiant Season” Highlight Video

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled a highlight video!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

The highlight video begins with the story of Sunwoo Chan, who once lived in spring thanks to Song Ha Ran’s presence. Sunwoo Chan gradually approaches Song Ha Ran, who now lives locked in winter due to her pain. His straightforward pursuit begins to move their relationship forward.

Song Ha Ran, who had built a strong shield around herself because of deep wounds from her past, slowly opens her heart, hoping that her sad memories can gradually be overwritten. Sunwoo Chan’s suggestion that they live joyfully, as if they are on a spring picnic, at least until next spring comes heightens the excitement.

The video also shows the reunion between Kim Nana (Lee Mi Sook), who hints that she does not have much time left, and Park Man Jae (Kang Suk Woo), whom she meets again after a long period apart. Their affectionate gazes perfectly capture the weight of emotions that have deepened over time.

The video also gives a glimpse of the stories of Song Ha Ran’s sisters Song Ha Young (Han Ji Hyun) and Song Ha Dam (Oh Ye Ju), who each show love for their grandmother and sister in different ways.

Watch the full highlight teaser below!

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

