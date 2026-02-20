Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom Introduce The Ghosts That Will Possess Him In New Drama 'Phantom Lawyer'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled its main poster!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The newly released poster takes viewers inside Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun’s law office. Behind the two attorneys are various divine beings and deceased individuals drawn in the style of traditional folk paintings, hinting that this office is not merely a law firm but a place connected to the world of the unseen.

Holding a black fan in his hand, Shin I Rang wears a sly smile as he introduces himself through the caption, “You’ve come to the right place. I’m a lawyer specializing in ghosts.”

Upon closer inspection, all of the divine beings and deceased individuals depicted behind the two lawyers bear the same face: that of Shin I Rang himself. This clever touch reveals that this diverse array of figures will be possessing Shin I Rang over the course of the story.

The “Phantom Lawyer” production team commented, “The main poster captures the ‘Phantom Lawyer’ universe and the contrast between the two main characters at the same time. Yoo Yeon Seok conveyed a sly charisma, while Esom displayed unwavering composure, creating both a subtle tension and a fun vibe.”

“Through [Shin I Rang] being possessed, Yeon Seok will portray new characters every episode and add to the excitement of the drama,” they continued. “You’ll be able to experience the essence of chilling exhilaration.”

“Phantom Lawyer” will premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

