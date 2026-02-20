Chae Jong Hyeop Reunites With Lee Sung Kyung After 7 Years But She Doesn’t Remember Him In “In Your Radiant Season”

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” has shared new stills ahead of its premiere tonight!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere, newly released stills capture a fateful reunion after seven years between animator Sunwoo Chan—who visits Korea for a collaboration project with Nana Atelier—and chief designer Song Ha Ran.

While visiting an art museum, Chan suddenly stops in front of one particular artwork. At that very moment, he comes face to face with Ha Ran, who is standing beside him, looking at the same painting. Caught off guard by the unexpected encounter, Chan freezes on the spot. However, Ha Ran passes by him with an indifferent expression as if seeing a stranger for the first time. Her calm, unaffected reaction contrasts sharply with Chan’s shock.

Later, Chan meets Nana Atelier’s director Kim Nana (Lee Mi Sook) to discuss the project, only to encounter Ha Ran once again, now attending as the designer in charge. Chan, finally reunited with the woman who once brought “spring” into his life seven years ago, struggles to hide his shaken emotions. Meanwhile, Ha Ran grows wary of Chan as she notices the meaningful gaze he directs toward her.

The episode will also reveal the story from seven years ago that changed the seasons of their lives. While boarding a flight to the United States during a short vacation, Ha Ran is filled with excitement at the thought of reuniting with someone she loves. However, a sudden explosion turns everything upside down. The traumatic incident becomes the decisive moment that leaves her emotionally trapped in a long “winter.” Chan, who was studying abroad in the U.S. at the time, also suffered critical injuries in the accident, placing him on the brink of life and death. As only Chan remembers what happened between them, curiosity grows over the hidden truth behind their diverging memories and the time they lost.

The production team shared, “Episode 1 will begin with the fateful reunion between Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan, gradually revealing clues about the hidden incident connecting them. The relationships surrounding people around Ha Ran and Chan will also begin to unfold in earnest, so we hope viewers will look forward to it.”

“In Your Radiant Season” premieres on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

