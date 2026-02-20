Go Soo Joins Park Min Young And BTOB’s Yook Sungjae In Talks For New Romance Drama

Go Soo may be starring in a new romance drama!

On February 20, a media outlet reported that Go Soo would be starring in the upcoming drama “Nine to Six” (literal title).

In response, his agency BH Entertainment stated, “Go Soo is currently positively reviewing the offer to appear in ‘Nine to Six.’”

“Nine to Six” tells the story of a woman who has long put romance on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting a thoughtful and warm-hearted man, she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and lives. The drama is based on the popular 2021 Chinese series “The Rational Life.”

The series will be directed by Lee Hyung Min, known for “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” and “Miss Night and Day,” and is reportedly slated to air on SBS.

Park Min Young and BTOB’s Yook Sungjae are currently in talks to star as leads in the drama.

Go Soo has reportedly been offered the role of Park Hyun Tae, the head of Zeus Motors’ U.S. headquarters. With his polished appearance and intelligent, gentlemanly charm, Park Hyun Tae is an ideal man who believes he is more comfortable being alone in both work and life. However, his perspective begins to change after meeting Kang Yi Ji (Park Min Young).

