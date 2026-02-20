Jo Bo Ah Gives Birth To Her First Child

Jo Bo Ah has welcomed her first child!

On February 20, Jo Bo Ah’s agency announced that Jo Bo Ah had given birth to a baby boy today and that both she and the child are in good health.

Below is the full official statement from her agency BILLIONS Entertainment:

Hello, this is BILLIONS. We are pleased to share the joyful news that actress Jo Bo Ah gave birth to a baby boy today (February 20). Both Jo Bo Ah and her child are currently in good health and are resting while surrounded by the love and congratulations of their family. We sincerely thank everyone who has always shown warm interest and congratulations, and we ask for your continued support and well wishes for Jo Bo Ah as she welcomes this precious new life. Please continue to show your unwavering interest and love for Jo Bo Ah’s future activities. Thank you.

Jo Bo Ah married her non-celebrity husband in October 2024. About a year after her marriage, she shared the news of her pregnancy.

Congratulations to Jo Bo Ah and family!

