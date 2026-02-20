Jin Se Yeon And Park Ki Woong Share A Quiet Turning Point After His Confession In “Recipe For Love”

KBS2’s “Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Spoilers

Previously, Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) confessed his sincere feelings for Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) to Park Joon Hyuk (Han Seung Won) while drunk—unaware that Joo Ah overheard the entire conversation.

The newly released stills hint at a turning point in the relationship between Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin, whose dynamic begins to shift during a design team workshop. Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin are gazing at one another while lost in nostalgic memories, raising curiosity about what heartfelt truths may finally be exchanged. Do their long-misunderstood feelings at last find common ground?

Gong Joo Ah carefully unfolds a handkerchief—her very first creation. The rainbow embroidery stitched onto the fabric, along with the English initials beneath it, hints at a touching backstory, sparking curiosity about whether it holds a special connection to Yang Hyun Bin.

Meanwhile, as a tragedy reminiscent of the past strikes the Gong family once again, three generations unite in pursuit of the truth. Han Sung Mi (Yoo Ho Jung) and Na Sun Hae (Kim Mi Sook) appear visibly shocked after witnessing something unexpected, while Gong Woo Jae (Kim Sun Bin) points toward something off-screen with a puzzled expression. What shocking revelation awaits them—and how the family will overcome this new crisis?

The next episode of “Recipe for Love” will air on February 21 at 8 p.m. KST.

