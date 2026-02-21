'No Tail To Tell' Nearly Doubles Its Ratings For New All-Time High + 'In Your Radiant Season' Premieres

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” returned to air on its highest viewership ratings yet!

On February 20, the fantasy romance drama starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon resumed airing after a one-week hiatus. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “No Tail to Tell” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent—nearly doubling the 2.2 percent rating achieved by its previous episode and setting a new personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, MBC’s new drama “In Your Radiant Season” kicked off a neck-and-neck ratings battle as it premiered in the same time slot to an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “No Tail to Tell”!

