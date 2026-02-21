Chae Jong Hyeop Unexpectedly Enters Lee Sung Kyung's Safe Space On 'In Your Radiant Season'

Chae Jong Hyeop will shake up Lee Sung Kyung’s routine on the next episode of “In Your Radiant Season”!

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” is a new romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “In Your Radiant Season,” Sunwoo Chan and Song Ha Ran were reunited after seven long years when he finally returned to Korea for a collaboration project with her company, Nana Atelier. Amidst the mystery of the memories that Chan remembers but Ha Ran appears to have forgotten, the episode ended with Ha Ran uttering the name “Kang Hyuk Chan,” adding to the intrigue of the story.

In the upcoming second episode of the drama, the relationship between the newly reunited Chan and Ha Ran will grow even more complicated.

As Chan’s collaboration with Nana Atelier begins in earnest, the two will start working together and seeing one another at the office. While Chan remembers Ha Ran from seven years ago, Ha Ran remains wary of him, despite being subtly affected by his every gaze and word.

The two also run into one another at the cafe Rest, which happens to be Ha Ran’s safe space and the place where she feels most comfortable. When Chan unexpectedly winds up at Rest, a place where Ha Ran spent a long period of time alone, his daily life gradually becomes intertwined with Ha Ran’s world.

As Chan and Ha Ran spend more time together, the hidden truth about that fateful day from seven years ago will also be revealed.

To learn the secret of what happened to Chan and Ha Ran seven years ago, catch the second episode of “In Your Radiant Season”on February 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Sung Kyung’s drama “About Time” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)