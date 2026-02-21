February Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from January 21 to February 21.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,422,232, marking a 13.57 percent increase in their score since January.

IVE rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,096,284, marking a 21.18 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong held onto his spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 5,208,685.

BLACKPINK took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,208,685, while MAMAMOO’s Hwasa rounded out the top five with a score of 3,356,159.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

