February Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Feb 21, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from January 21 to February 21.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,422,232, marking a 13.57 percent increase in their score since January.

IVE rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,096,284, marking a 21.18 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong held onto his spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 5,208,685.

BLACKPINK took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,208,685, while MAMAMOO’s Hwasa rounded out the top five with a score of 3,356,159.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. IVE
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  6. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  7. EXO
  8. DAY6
  9. Kim Yong Bin
  10. SEVENTEEN
  11. HANRORO
  12. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  13. Lee Chan Won
  14. Stray Kids
  15. TWS
  16. aespa
  17. BIGBANG
  18. ZO ZAZZ
  19. KiiiKiii
  20. Young Tak
  21. TWICE
  22. Jang Yoon Jung
  23. Jay Park
  24. Park Ji Hyeon
  25. Park Seo Jin
  26. Son Tae Jin
  27. CORTIS
  28. fromis_9
  29. RIIZE
  30. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

And watch Hwasa in MAMAMOO’s film “MAMAMOO: My Con The Movie” below:

