Jin Se Yeon And Park Ki Woong Are Shocked Speechless In 'Recipe For Love'

KBS2’s “Recipe for Love” has shared a sneak peek of tonight’s episode!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Spoilers

Previously, Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) and Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) confirmed each other’s identity as old acquaintances, hinting at changes in their relationship. Furthermore, Gong Dae Han’s (Choi Dae Chul) wife and Yang Dong Sook’s (Jo Mi Ryung) husband were caught cheating, creating a shocking ending.

The newly released stills depict a tense moment. Gong Joo Ah has two hands covering her mouth in shock as Yang Hyun Bin wears a serious expression while holding his phone. Viewers are curious to find out what surprising call they received and how it will affect their relationship.

More stills also depict Cha Se Ri (So Yi Hyun) and Yang Dong Sook’s suspicious movements. Hiding behind shopping carts, the two look warily around their surroundings. Working together to find Yang Dong Sook’s husband, it remains to be answered whether they will find a critical clue about him. Meanwhile, Gong Dae Han looks yearningly at his wife, feeling betrayal and sadness.

The next episode of “Recipe for Love” will air on February 22 at 8 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Jin Se Yeon in “Bad Memory Eraser” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Choi Dae Chul in “For Eagle Brothers” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)