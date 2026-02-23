Lee Jong Suk And Lee Jun Hyuk To Star In 2 New Romance Dramas Set In Same Universe

Lee Jong Suk and Lee Jun Hyuk will be starring in two new dramas set within the same fictional universe!

On February 23, ACE FACTORY announced, “Lee Jong Suk will be starring in ‘Iseop’s Romance,’ and Lee Jun Hyuk will be playing the lead in ‘A Casual Lie.’”

“Iseop’s Romance” and “A Casual Lie” (working titles) are adaptations of the popular web novels of the same name, both of which were written by author Kim Eon Hee. Despite telling separate stories with different protagonists, both novels are set in the same universe, and their upcoming drama adaptations will therefore be connected as well.

“Iseop’s Romance” tells the love story of Tae I Seop, a third-generation chaebol heir who is perfect at everything except for romance, and Kang Min Kyeong, the talented “secret weapon” of TK Group.

Meanwhile, “A Casual Lie” follows the story of Tae Jun Seop, the grandson of TK Group chairman Tae Si Hwan, and Yeon Woo Kyung, a copywriter who suddenly enters his life, as they get swept up in TK Group’s succession race.

Notably, the characters of Tae I Seop and Tae Jun Seop—who will be played by Lee Jong Suk and Lee Jun Hyuk respectively—are cousins.

“Iseop’s Romance” and “A Casual Lie,” which are currently scheduled to be produced simultaneously due to their connected stories, are set to begin filming within the year.

