I.O.I Confirms Spring Comeback With 9 Members For 10th Debut Anniversary

It’s finally happening—I.O.I is making a comeback to mark their 10th debut anniversary!

On February 23, SWING Entertainment stated, “I.O.I has confirmed their comeback this coming May. They are currently preparing a new album.” According to the report, SWING Entertainment will take full charge of I.O.I’s management and oversee their activities throughout this 10th anniversary reunion project.

I.O.I debuted in May 2016 as a project group formed through “Produce 101” with members Jeon Somi, Kim Se Jeong, Choi Yoojung, Chungha, Kim So Hye, Zhou Jie Qiong, Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Kang Mina, Lim Nayoung, and Yeonjung. After eight months of promotions, the group officially disbanded in January 2017.

The members have consistently expressed their desire to reunite in various interviews and at official events, and after long discussions, they have come together again. However, Kang Mina and Zhou Jie Qiong will be unable to participate due to unavoidable circumstances arising from pre-scheduled commitments, and I.O.I will be making their comeback as a nine-member group.

In addition to releasing a new album, I.O.I plans to meet global fans in person by holding a Seoul concert followed by an Asia tour.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding I.O.I’s 10th debut anniversary comeback!

