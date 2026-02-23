Kim Seon Ho Announces Stops For 2026 Fan Meeting Tour 'LOVE FACTORY' In Asia

Kim Seon Ho will be greeting fans across Asia!

On February 23, Fantagio announced Kim Seon Ho’s 2026 fan meeting tour “LOVE FACTORY” in Asia.

After kick-starting the tour in Seoul from April 11 to 12, Kim Seon Ho will visit Jakarta, Kanagawa, Manila, Taipei, and Bangkok. The tour poster further teases additional stops to come with the text “and more.”

Check out the dates and venues below!

Kim Seon Ho recently starred in the hit drama “Can This Love Be Translated?” While waiting for updates on the tour, check out Soompi’s 2026 actor fan meeting tour masterlist here!

Watch Kim Seon Ho in “The Childe” below:

