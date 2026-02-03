2026 Actor Fan Meeting Tour Masterlist
If you want to see stars from your favorite K-dramas and films, actor fan meetings provide great opportunities to meet them.
Check out the schedule of Korean actor fan meetings in 2026 below!
*Tour criteria: at least one stop located outside of Korea, Japan, or China.
*Updated February 3
January 2026
January 10
- Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - Seoul (Sungshin Women's University Woonjung Green Campus Grand Hall)
- Yuri "YURIVERSE" - Taipei (Zepp New Taipei)
January 17
- Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - Shanghai (JIXI Show Hall)
- Lee Junho "Typhoon Family" Drama Fan Meeting - Macau (Broadway Theatre)
January 18
- Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - Bangkok (KBank SiamPic Hall)
January 30
- Lee Jong Suk "With:Just Like This" FINAL ENCORE - Tokyo (NHK Hall)
January 31
- Lee Chae Min "Chaem-into you" - Tokyo (NHK Hall)
- Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - Taipei (Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium)
- Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Tokyo (Nissho Hall)
- Lee Junho "Typhoon Family" Drama Fan Meeting - Bangkok (Chaengwattana Hall )
February 2026
February 1
- Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Osaka (Matsushita IMP Hall)
February 7
- Kim Young Kwang "Pages of Glory" - Tokyo (Yurakucho Asahi Hall)
February 12
- Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - Osaka (Grand Cube Osaka)
February 13
- Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - Tokyo (Zepp Haneda)
February 14
- Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - Tokyo (International Forum Hall A)
February 21
- Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - São Paulo (Vibra São Paulo)
February 23
- Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - Santiago (Teatro Caupolicán)
February 27
- Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - Mexico City (Centro Banamex)
February 28
- Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Seoul (COEX Artium)
March 2026
March 7
- Keum Donghyun "Our Golden Time" - Seoul (Gabin Art Hall)
- Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Shanghai
March 14
- Keum Donghyun "Our Golden Time" - Hangzhou
March 21
- Keum Donghyun "Our Golden Time" - Tokyo (TIAT SKY HALL)
March 27
- Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Taipei
April 2026
April 11
- Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - São Paulo (Vibra São Paulo)
- Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Kuala Lumpur
April 14
- Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - Mexico City (Teatro Metropólitan)
May 2026
May 10
- Keum Donghyun "Our Golden Time" - Qingdao
