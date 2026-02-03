2026 Actor Fan Meeting Tour Masterlist

If you want to see stars from your favorite K-dramas and films, actor fan meetings provide great opportunities to meet them.

Check out the schedule of Korean actor fan meetings in 2026 below!

*Tour criteria: at least one stop located outside of Korea, Japan, or China.

*Updated February 3

February 2026 February 1 Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Osaka (Matsushita IMP Hall) February 7 Kim Young Kwang "Pages of Glory" - Tokyo (Yurakucho Asahi Hall) February 12 Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - Osaka (Grand Cube Osaka) February 13 Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - Tokyo (Zepp Haneda) February 14 Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - Tokyo (International Forum Hall A) February 21 Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - São Paulo (Vibra São Paulo) February 23 Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - Santiago (Teatro Caupolicán) February 27 Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - Mexico City (Centro Banamex) February 28 Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Seoul (COEX Artium) March 2026 March 7 Keum Donghyun "Our Golden Time" - Seoul (Gabin Art Hall)

Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Shanghai March 14 Keum Donghyun "Our Golden Time" - Hangzhou March 21 Keum Donghyun "Our Golden Time" - Tokyo (TIAT SKY HALL) March 27 Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Taipei April 2026 April 11 Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - São Paulo (Vibra São Paulo)

Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Kuala Lumpur April 14 Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - Mexico City (Teatro Metropólitan) May 2026 May 10 Keum Donghyun "Our Golden Time" - Qingdao

