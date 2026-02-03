2026 Actor Fan Meeting Tour Masterlist

2026 Actor Fan Meeting Tour Masterlist

Feb 03, 2026
by Soompi

If you want to see stars from your favorite K-dramas and films, actor fan meetings provide great opportunities to meet them.

Check out the schedule of Korean actor fan meetings in 2026 below!

*Tour criteria: at least one stop located outside of Korea, Japan, or China.
*Updated February 3

January 10

  • Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - Seoul (Sungshin Women's University Woonjung Green Campus Grand Hall)
  • Yuri "YURIVERSE" - Taipei (Zepp New Taipei)

January 17

  • Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - Shanghai (JIXI Show Hall)
  • Lee Junho "Typhoon Family" Drama Fan Meeting - Macau (Broadway Theatre)

January 18

  • Kang Tae Oh "O'Hour" - Bangkok (KBank SiamPic Hall)

January 30

  • Lee Jong Suk "With:Just Like This" FINAL ENCORE - Tokyo (NHK Hall)

January 31

  • Lee Chae Min "Chaem-into you" - Tokyo (NHK Hall)
  • Lee Dong Wook "MY SWEET HOME" - Taipei (Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium)
  • Lee Je Hoon "Our 20th Moment" - Tokyo (Nissho Hall)
  • Lee Junho "Typhoon Family" Drama Fan Meeting - Bangkok (Chaengwattana Hall )

Also check out our 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

