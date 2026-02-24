'Honour' Soars To New Personal Best Ratings

ENA’s “Honour” continues to draw in viewers!

According to Nielsen Korea, the February 23 episode of “Honour” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.3 percent, setting a new personal best with its seventh episode and a seeing a 1.2 percent jump from the previous episode.

“Honour,” which airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Honour”!

