Update: Kim So Hyun And Song Kang In Talks To Reunite For New Romance Drama

Kim So Hyun may reunite with Song Kang in a new romance drama!

Following reports of Song Kang being in talks for the drama, Sports Chosun further reported that Kim So Hyun will also be starring in “White Scandal” (literal title) as the female lead.

In response to the report, Kim So Hyun’s agency PEACHY shared, “Kim So Hyun received an offer for ‘White Scandal’ and is reviewing it.”

Kim So Hyun has reportedly been offered the role of former child actress Ji Eun Seol who enters a contractual relationship with Dan Yi Hyuk—a role Song Kang is currently in talks for. If the two actors accept the role, they will reunite after five years since starring in “Love Alarm” together.

Having captivated viewers in numerous projects including “River Where the Moon Rises,” “My Lovely Liar,” “Serendipity’s Embrace,” “The Tale of Nokdu,” and more, viewers are already looking forward to Kim So Hyun’s next project.

Stay tune for more information on the upcoming drama!

Song Kang may be joining the cast of a new romance drama!

On February 24, Sports Chosun reported that Song Kang will star as the lead of the new drama “White Scandal” (literal translation).

In response to the reports, Song Kang’s agency Namoo Actors shared, “Song Kang received an offer to star in ‘White Scandal,’ and he is reviewing it.”

Based on a popular web novel of the same name, “White Scandal” follows the story of Ji Eun Seol, a former rising child actress who fell from grace after taking the fall for her older brother’s crimes. Unable to give up on her dreams, she continues to work as a road manager when she meets Dan Yi Hyuk, who was at the center of the past incident, signing up for a contractual relationship while approaching the hidden truth. The drama will be written by scriptwriter Kim Ga Eun of “Call It Love” and director Kim Chul Gyu of “Flower of Evil.”

Song Kang has reportedly been offered the role of Dan Yi Hyuk, who is South Korea’s biggest top star as well as NB Group’s illegitimate child. In order to protect his mother’s final wishes and to be pushed out of the running for succession, he starts a contractual relationship with Ji Eun Seol.

After serving in the military, Song Kang is currently filming his upcoming drama “Four Hands.” Having impressed through “Love Alarm,” “My Demon,” “Nevertheless,” and more, viewers are anticipating his first romance project following his military enlistment.

Are you looking forward to this new drama? Stay tuned for more updates!

