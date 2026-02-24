Jisoo Enjoys Romantic Virtual Dates With Seo Kang Jun, Lee Soo Hyuk, And More In 'Boyfriend On Demand'

Get ready for a heart-fluttering romance with “Boyfriend on Demand”!

Helmed by director Kim Jung Sik of “Work Later, Drink Now” and “Not Others,” “Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Seo Mi Rae (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams.

Previously, the teaser for “Boyfriend on Demand” garnered great attention for its special appearance lineup consisting of Seo Kang Jun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Ong Seong Wu, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Young Dae, Jay Park, and more. The newly released stills capture the various charms of the actors who portray Seo Mi Rae’s boyfriends in the virtual dating simulation as well as Kim Sung Cheol, who plays Seo Mi Rae’s ex-boyfriend in real life.

In one photo, Seo Mi Rae meets Eun Ho (Seo Kang Jun) in a beautiful campus with cherry blossoms blooming. Meanwhile, Si Woo (Lee Soo Hyuk) captivates Mi Rae with an entirely different type of charm, gifting her a dazzling and extravagant date as a third-generation chaebol. Although seemingly cold and perfect, his feelings for Mi Rae appears to be burning fiercely.

Furthermore, there are other charming figures including a secret agent (Ong Seong Wu) who appears in front of flight attendant Mi Rae, doctor (Lee Jae Wook), handsome judge (Lee Hyun Wook), and top star (Jay Park), delivering exciting and diverse dates sure to make Mi Rae’s heart flutter. Meanwhile, Mi Rae’s ex-boyfriend Se Jun (Kim Sung Cheol) also raises intrigue for how the story will delve into her real-life relationships.

“Boyfriend on Demand” will air on March 6 via Netflix.

In the meantime, watch Jisoo in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)