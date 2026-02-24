Park Min Young Radiates Elegant Professional Charm In Auctioneer Styling For “Siren’s Kiss”

Upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss” has shared new stills featuring Park Min Young!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman.

Park Min Young plays Han Seol Ah, the chief auctioneer at Royal Auction, the country’s largest art auction house. She possesses striking beauty, a bold and alluring charm, sharp judgment, and exceptional crisis-management skills, along with a confident and commanding presence. However, she also carries a chilling past: every man who has ever loved her has met an untimely death.

The newly released stills highlight Han Seol Ah’s elegant, picture-perfect visuals. She exudes the charisma befitting a chief auctioneer with her diverse office looks, ranging from clean, neutral tones to daring, vivid colors.

Han Seol Ah, who is nicknamed the “conductor of the auction hall,” captures attention with her unique aura accentuated by her accessories and outfits. As she deals with VIP clients from all walks of life, her elegant outfits, which help her maintain her poise at all times, stimulate her customers’ desire to buy.

Talking about Han Seol Ah’s styling, Park Min Young, who received direct guidance from an auctioneer who consulted on set, shared, “I looked up videos of famous overseas auctioneers and met with domestic auctioneers in person to learn how to act as the leader of an auction hall,” adding, “Based on that, I prepared the styling by referencing the outfits of actual auctioneers.”

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST. While waiting, check out a teaser here!

