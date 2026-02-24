PD Na Young Suk Announces “Youth Over Flowers: Limited Edition” With Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, And Choi Woo Shik

Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik‘s upcoming variety show with PD (producing director) Na Young Suk is a surprise edition of “Youth Over Flowers”!

On February 24, PD Na Young Suk hosted a YouTube live stream with Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik to celebrate writer Kim Dae Joo’s 20th debut anniversary.

During the broadcast, PD Na Young Suk revealed, “We’re actually having a meeting today for the new program. You don’t know what show we’re doing yet, right?” with Park Seo Joon and Jung Yu Mi confirming that they had no idea.

He then turned to viewers for suggestions, saying, “Should we discuss what kind of show would suit the three of you? If you have any ideas, let us know.”

Comments quickly poured in, prompting Na Young Suk to laugh and say, “This really feels like public opinion. I didn’t say anything, but people are saying the three of you should go on a domestic trip right now with a 100,000 won (approximately $70) allowance per person. It’s like someone planned this in advance.”

He then tore down the banner behind them to reveal another hidden banner that read, “We support Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik’s trip. Wishing you a safe departure and safe return,” officially announcing the program title: “Youth Over Flowers: Limited Edition.”

The three actors were visibly flustered as Na Young Suk explained, “Once this live ends, you’ll have to leave immediately. When you return to Seoul on Monday, we’ll hold another live stream to report back to viewers that you returned safely.”

He added that the “Limited Edition” concept will include several restrictions, including a 100,000 won travel allowance per person, a domestic destination, and additional limitations yet to be revealed.

Are you excited for “Youth Over Flowers: Limited Edition”? Stay tuned for updates!

