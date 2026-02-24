ATEEZ Spends 2nd Week In Top 20 Of Billboard 200 With 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4'

Music
Feb 24, 2026
by E Cha

ATEEZ’s latest album is enjoying a strong second week on the Billboard charts!

Last week, ATEEZ’s 13th mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart after achieving the group’s biggest week yet in the United States.

On February 24 local time, Billboard revealed that “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” was now spending its second week on the Billboard 200 at No. 18.

“GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” also topped Billboard’s World Albums chart for the second week in a row, in addition to sweeping the No. 2 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’s title track “Adrenaline” stayed strong at No. 5 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart and No. 11 on the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart in its second week.

Finally, ATEEZ ranked No. 24 on Billboard’s Artist 100 this week, marking their 48th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

