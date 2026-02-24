Chae Jong Hyeop Dishes On 'In Your Radiant Season' And Working With Lee Sung Kyung

In a recent interview and pictorial for Elle Korea magazine, Chae Jong Hyeop opened up about his new drama “In Your Radiant Season”!

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” is a new romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Chae Jong Hyeop described his character in the drama by saying, “He’s an honest person. Although he harbors secrets and wounds that he can’t tell others, he wants to speak honestly about them without hiding them, so he perseveres however he can.”

“He’s a kindhearted guy who thinks that if he’s hurting, others are probably hurting too, so he gladly helps other people,” continued the actor.

When asked if he personally related to any aspects of Sunwoo Chan’s pain or experiences, Chae Jong Hyeop replied, “I did. Perhaps it’s because I took the logline ‘What season of your life are you in right now?’ as a question being asked to oneself, but I was reminded a lot of the time I spent studying abroad.”

As for his experience working with Lee Sung Kyung, Chae Jong Hyeop enthused, “Because she’s so talented, she’s overflowing with energy on set, and she makes the atmosphere bright and cheerful.”

He went on to add, “I’m gaining a lot of energy from Sung Kyung and learning a lot from her while filming.”

When asked about the most meaningful moment of his life up until now, Chae Jong Hyeop shared that it was “when I first discovered something I ‘wanted to do.’”

He explained, “It wasn’t planned, but I was lucky enough to wind up doing some modeling work in South Africa. That was the first thing I felt that I wanted to do, and that was when my world went from monochrome to color.”

In response to a question about how he comforts himself emotionally, Chae Jong Hyeop replied, “When I suddenly depart for a new environment and immerse myself in the customs and lifestyle of the people living there, all troublesome thoughts and worries disappear, and I’m simply fascinated.”

Finally, when asked what season of his life he thinks he’s in right now, Chae Jong Hyeop answered, “Right now, I’m back in winter. Because I’m working hard to prepare for a better season without getting overly excited, I’m looking forward to the future as if I’ve returned to winter again. No matter what path I walk in the future, I want to start out with the emotions I felt during my debut.”

