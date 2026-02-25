Ju Ji Hoon And Ha Ji Won Are A Married Couple Who Don't Trust Each Other In 'Climax'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax” has revealed a glimpse of Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Ji Won’s tense dynamic!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob, who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

Ha Ji Won will star as Chu Sang Ah, a former A-list actress with a struggling career who winds up standing at the center of a huge cartel connecting the entertainment industry to the political world.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the palpable tension between spouses Bang Tae Seob and Chu Sang Ah, who seem distant even when sharing the same space. As they stand face to face with unreadable expressions, they clearly seem to be at odds with one another.

Other stills capture each of the spouses separately, lost in thought as they stare off in different directions—hinting at the rift in their marriage.

“Climax” will premiere on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

