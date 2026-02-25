Kang Min Ah Joins Kim Myung Soo In New Romance Drama

Get ready to see Kang Min Ah and INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo (L) in a new romance drama!

On February 25, it was announced that Kang Min Ah would be starring in the upcoming drama “Empathy Cells” (literal translation)

“Empathy Cells” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with empathy. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a surreal phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

Kang Min Ah will play the role of Yoo Ji An, an idol-turned-actress who once enjoyed immense popularity and was known as “the nation’s idol” during her girl group days.

Ever since her childhood, Ji An has suppressed her emotions because of her mother’s harsh parenting. However, her resulting lack of empathy gives rise to a controversy over her acting skills, leading to a crisis in her career. When she meets psychological counselor Cha Eun Hwan and undergoes an unexpected “emotional transfer,” she begins to relearn the emotions she had lost.

Kim Myung Soo was previously confirmed to be playing male lead Cha Eun Hwan.

Meanwhile, “Empathy Cells” is currently aiming to air in the second half of the year.

