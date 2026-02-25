Lee Soo Kyung Is A Super Mom Adapting To Rural Life In New Drama 'Cabbage Your Life'

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled its first stills of Lee Soo Kyung in character!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s city family, who suddenly end up in the village of Yeonriri, as they struggle to return to Seoul.

Lee Soo Kyung plays Jo Mi Ryeo, a super mom who has raised her three sons alone while her husband is tied up with work. A housewife and social media influencer, she moves with her family to Yeonriri without any farming knowledge or experience living in the countryside.

In the stills, Jo Mi Ryeo wins over the villagers with her bright smile, showcasing her exceptional adaptability. However, life in the countryside is anything but easy. The worry shadowing her usually happy face hints at the realities and challenges she will face.

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama here!

