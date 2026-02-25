2PM’s Taecyeon’s Agency Responds To Reports Of April Wedding

2PM’s Taecyeon’s agency has addressed reports that the star will be tying the knot this April.

Previously, on November 1 last year, Taecyeon’s agency 51K officially announced that he would marry his longtime girlfriend in the spring, adding that the ceremony would be held privately with only family members, relatives, and close acquaintances in attendance.

On February 25, SPOTV News reported that Taecyeon is set to hold his wedding on April 24 at a private location in Seoul.

In response, 51K stated in an official announcement, “Out of consideration for the bride-to-be, who is a non-celebrity, all details regarding the wedding, including the schedule, will be kept private.”

They added, “We kindly ask for your understanding that specific information related to the wedding cannot be disclosed. Please send your blessings and warm support as actor Ok Taecyeon begins this new chapter of his life.”

Once again, congratulations to Taecyeon and his bride-to-be!

Watch Taecyeon in “The First Night with the Duke” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: 51K