Chae Jong Hyeop Gradually Chips Away At Lee Sung Kyung's Walls In 'In Your Radiant Season'

“In Your Radiant Season” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episodes!

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” is a new romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

Previously, Sunwoo Chan reunited with Song Ha Ran, who saved him from death’s door twice in the past. Having found reason to live again thanks to Song Ha Ran, Sunwoo Chan resolved to open her heart once more after she shut herself away from the world following the passing of her boyfriend Kang Hyuk Chan (Kwon Do Hyoung).

In the upcoming episode, Song Ha Ran becomes wary of Sunwoo Chan while also starting to notice his presence more. With the onset of unfamiliar feelings, Ha Ran tries to distance herself from him, but she isn’t able to easily look away.

Having resolved to treat Song Ha Ran well, Sunwoo Chan will work to break down Song Ha Ran’s walls in the upcoming episode.

Furthermore, Nana Atelier family’s youngest Song Ha Dam (Oh Ye Ju) will create great shockwaves in the peaceful household. In front of Kim Na Na (Lee Mi Sook), Song Ha Ran, and Song Ha Young (Han Ji Hyun), she will make a shocking statement, raising questions about the upcoming episode.

“In Your Radiant Season” will air episode 3 on February 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

