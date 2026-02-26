'Our Universe' Kicks Off Second Half On Ratings Rise

tvN’s “Our Universe” kicked off its second half on a high note!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 7 of “Our Universe” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.873 percent. This is a 0.4 percent increase from its previous week’s rating of 1.353 percent, bringing it close to the premiere’s high of 1.894 percent.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

