Ha Seok Jin, Yoon Jong Hoon, And Kim Dong Jun To Make Special Appearances As Park Min Young’s Ex-Boyfriends In “Siren’s Kiss”

Many stars will make special appearances as the ex-lovers of Park Min Young’s character in the upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss”!

On February 26, the production team of “Siren’s Kiss” announced that Ha Seok Jin, Yoon Jong Hoon, and Kim Dong Jun will make special appearances in the drama as the ex-boyfriends of Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a captivating chief auctioneer.

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah, an irresistibly captivating woman.

Ha Seok Jin will play Yoon Seung Jae, Han Seol Ah’s last boyfriend. Seung Jae, the CEO of a restaurant who grew up in a wealthy family without hardship, is a warm-hearted man who would drive long distances every day to comfort Seol Ah’s loneliness. As someone who once promised a future with her, curiosity grows about why he ultimately left her side.

Yoon Jong Hoon will portray Choi Young Ho, another of Han Seol Ah’s former lovers. Choi Young Ho is a psychiatrist popular among patients for his neat appearance and kind way of speaking. He and Han Seol Ah met as doctor and patient before their relationship eventually blossomed into romance. During their time together, he expressed his love in his own unique way.

Lastly, Kim Dong Jun takes on the role of Lee Soo Ho, a poor idealist and an employee of an international relief organization. He met Han Seol Ah while holding a charity photo exhibition at a gallery, and the two shared romance full of sentiment. However, they broke up seven years ago due to differences in their values.

Yoon Seung Jae, Choi Young Ho, and Lee Soo Ho will represent key parts of the romantic memories in Han Seol Ah’s past. Viewers can look forward to Park Min Young portraying various shades of love through her chemistry with each of the three men.

The production team stated, “There will be fun in deducing what secrets are hidden within the encounters and breakups between Han Seol Ah and these three men. We would like to thank the three actors for readily agreeing to these special appearances. Please look forward to the performances of Ha Seok Jin, Yoon Jong Hoon, and Kim Dong Jun, who will leave a lasting impression on viewers with their unique characters.”

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST. While waiting, check out a teaser here!

Watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

Watch Now

And Kim Dong Jun in “Korea-Khitan War”:

Watch Now

Source (1)