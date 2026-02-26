Shin Ye Eun In Talks To Lead New Webtoon-Based Drama

Shin Ye Eun may be taking on the lead role in the upcoming drama “High School Queen” (literal title)!

On February 26, Sports Chosun reported that Shin Ye Eun will star as the female lead in the new drama “High School Queen.”

Her agency npio Entertainment responded, “She has received an offer to appear in the new drama ‘High School Queen’ and is currently reviewing it.”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “High School Queen” follows Kim Chung Ha, the queen of Joseon and its greatest swordswoman, who is reincarnated as modern-day high school student Park Da Jin. Armed with her Joseon-era martial arts skills, she takes down school bullies, delivering a satisfying sense of catharsis.

Previously, production company Studio Dragon shared, “We are developing ‘High School Queen’ as a long-form drama. While preserving the webtoon’s signature exhilarating action, we plan to further expand the romance that moves between the Joseon era and the present day.” The company also revealed plans to collaborate with CJ ENM to expand the IP into films, animation, and other content formats.

Shin Ye Eun has been offered the lead role of Kim Chung Ha, a legendary Joseon warrior queen whose soul inhabits the body of high school student Park Da Jin.

Meanwhile, Shin Ye Eun is preparing for the release of her upcoming ENA medical romantic comedy drama alongside Lee Jae Wook.

